RJD to launch agitation if Centre fails to give farmers 50% of production cost

The RJD plans to launch an agitation across Bihar if the Centre fails to provide 50 per cent plus the cost of production to rabi crop growers. “The Central government must ensure that farmers get 50 per cent plus the cost of production for their rabi crops. If the farmers do not get 50 per cent plus the cost of production for Rabi crops, the party would launch a massive agitation,” RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha told reporters in Patna.

While presenting the Union Budget 2018-19, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that the government has declared the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 2017 Rabi crops to be at least one-and-a-half times the cost involved. Jha also came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Citing the firing incident at the residence of RJD MLA from Bakhri Upendra Paswan on February 2, the RJD national spokesman said, the state government has turned a deaf ear to the incident.

