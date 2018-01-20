RJD to boycott human chain, seeks white paper on campaigns

At a time when the Nitish Kumar government is gearing up for a state-wide human chain against dowry and child marriage on January 21, Opposition RJD has announced it will boycott the exercise. It has also demanded that the state government come out with a white paper on its “major publicity exercises” — the proposed human chain, Champaran centenary celebrations and Prakash Utsav.

The JD (U), however, said the “political untouchability” of the RJD on social issues would cost the party heavily. RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tewary told The Indian Express: “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been a known publicity monger. Whether it is organising Prakash Utsav (350th anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh) or Champaran centenary celebration or a human chain against prohibition last year and now another state-wide human chain against dowry and child marriage, the state government has been splurging public money. We want the government to present a white paper on public expenses on such unnecessary public exercises”.

Tewary said the entire state machinery had been pressed into action to ensure success of the human chain on January 21. “What purpose will it serve? Laws prohibiting child marriage and dowry are already in place. What new is the CM trying to tell? How are children, who will form a major chunk of the human chain, relate to dowry? Now that Nitish Kumar does not have a stake in national politics, he is trying to turn into a social reformer,” said Tewary. He said it was the Bihar CM who had taken liquor sale to every village and later imposed prohibition.

Tewary added that though his party was against child marriage and dowry, it did not subscribe to Nitish’s idea of a “feverish” campaign. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav added, “It is as much about unnecessary load on the state exchequer as about insensitivity of the government towards schoolchildren.”

