RJD stalls Houses, says CBI foisted case against Lalu Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his party leaders show copies of The Indian Express report on the divide within the CBI over registration of an FIR against Lalu Prasad, in Patna Friday. PTI

RJD legislators on Friday stalled proceedings in Bihar Legislative Assembly and Bihar Legislative Council for sometime over allegations of CBI “foisting” a case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members in the land-for-hotel case.

Flashing photocopies of a news item — “Railway hotels: FIR filed after CBI legal wing said there’s no evidence against Lalu Prasad”, published in The Indian Express on Friday, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav targeted NDA leaders for launching a politcal vendetta against his family. RJD legislature party leader and former CM Rabri Devi also referred to the news item in the Council.

The Indian Express report stated, “In June 2017, the CBI’s Economic Offences Division had pressed for an FIR against RJD leader Lalu Prasad saying that as Railway Minister in 2006, he allegedly facilitated the transfer of two railway hotels to a private firm in exchange for prime land in Patna. But the probe agency’s legal wing opposed it, saying there was no evidence to show that Prasad influenced officials or that the land transfer was a quid pro quo”.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Tejashwi said: “We have been telling that it was an act of political vendetta. Not only my father was booked in hotel case last year but CBI also named my mother and me. The matter related to the time when I was in my teens”. With his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav standing beside him, Tejashwi said the news report showed how the CBI had gone against the advice of its legal wing to lodge the case against them.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said outside the Assembly, “CBI files any case on basis of corroborative and material evidences. Tejashwi cannot answer why prime land plot in Patna was given to his family without any consideration amount. It was a case in which the end beneficiary is Lalu Prasad and his family members”.

