RJD single largest party in Bihar, should be allowed to form govt, says Tejashwi Yadav

Asserting that there cannot be different yardsticks for different states, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejaswi on Thursday said his party would hold a daylong agitation in protest of the Karnataka Governor’s decision to invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government despite not having the numbers to prove majority. Tejashwi also said the party would request Bihar Governor to dissolve the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)-BJP government and invite RJD, which is the single largest party in the state, to stake claim.

“We would be holding a one-day dharna on Friday against the murder of democracy in Karnataka. We also request the Bihar Governor to dissolve the state government and like in Karnataka invite the single largest party, which in Bihar is RJD,” Tejaswi said at a press conference.

Tejashwi said he would meet Governor Satya Pal Malik at 1 pm on Friday and make the submission that RJD was not only the single largest party but also the single largest block of the pre-poll alliance in Bihar. “We are not only single largest party but single largest block of pre poll alliance in Bihar. Then why should we not be called to form government in Bihar? Tomorrow at 1 PM will meet Bihar Governor,” he said.

We are not only single largest party but single largest block of pre poll alliance in Bihar. Then why should we not be called to form government in Bihar? Tomorrow at 1 PM will meet Bihar Governor. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 17, 2018

Following the Bihar Assembly elections in 2015, RJD emerged as the single largest party with 80 seats in the 243-member assembly, followed by JD(U) with 71 seats and BJP with 53 seats. After Nitish walked out of the Grand Alliance in 2017, he formed the government with BJP’s support and Governor K N Tripathi did not invite the RJD to stake claim.

Saying that oppisition unity was the need of the hour, Tejashwi trained his guns on Amit Shah, claiming the BJP chief had only one formula to intimidate the opposition. “How will BJP prove majority? Amit Shah has only one formula, horse-trading or sending agencies like CBI & ED behind MLAs of other parties. It’s dictatorship by BJP. If we aren’t united today then it was Bihar yesterday, Karnataka today, can be MP or Rajasthan tomorrow,” the RJD leader said.

Tejashwi’s remarks came after the Goa Congress said it would head to Raj Bhavan on Friday morning and stake claim to form the government on lines of the developments going on in Karnataka. In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, the Congress party emerged as the single-largest party with 17 of the 40 seats.

“Yes, we have an appointment with the Governor tomorrow morning. We will be going to meet her and stake claim to form the government,” Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar told IndianExpress.com, questioning how in Karnataka the same could be allowed. “How can they have different yardsticks? If they have allowed the single-largest party to come to power in Karnataka, then they should allow that here as well. So we will meet her and tell her that,” Chodankar added.

