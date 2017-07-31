RJD raises murder charge against Nitish Kumar, asks him to step down

RJD leader Jagdanand Singh at a press conference today. (Source: ANI) RJD leader Jagdanand Singh at a press conference today. (Source: ANI)

Sharpening its attack against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal claimed that he is an accused in a murder and arms case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act and asked him to step down with immediate effect.

This, however, wasn’t the first time the RJD levelled such allegations. On July 26, soon after Nitish pulled out of the Grand Alliance, RJD chief Lalu Prasad said: “Nitish Kumar knew that he is accused of section 302, one of India’s CM is main accused in murder & arms case.”

Earlier today, Janata Dal (United) leader and MP, Sharad Yadav said that he didn’t approve of the alliance with the BJP. Yadav said the development was “unfortunate” and that the public’s mandate was violated.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Yadav said: “The situation (dissolution of coalition) is very unpleasant to us… It is unfortunate that the coalition has broken.”

The Grand Alliance split recently when Nitish resigned from his position as Chief Minister of Bihar. The move came after a prolonged tussle with then Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu’s son Tejashwi to come clean on corruption allegations. He was sworn in as the CM again, this time in alliance with the BJP, within 24 hours after he had resigned.

