RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav blasts BJP govt, accuses it of muzzling opposition voice 

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre and Nitish Kumar-led coalition government in Bihar saying that it was him who made Kumar CM of Bihar despite having initial reservations with the JD(U) leader. In a solid display of unity in Patna, the RJD chief managed to gather top leaders of opposition parties under the banner of “BJP bhagao, desh bachao”.

Addressing his supporters, Lalu Prasad took a dig at the central leadership of the NDA and said that the country is going through a very dangerous phase where instead of following the constitution, wishes of two people are being followed who want to completely obliterate the opposition from the country by issuing continuous threats. “Desh khatarnaak daur se gujar raha hai, samvidhaan ke badle do logon ki marji chal rahi hai, ye dara dhamkakar apne virodhiyon ko khatm karna chahte hain,” he said.

The RJD chief who credited himself for the rise of Nitish Kumar during the assembly elections and said that despite having a heart surgery, he campaigned throughout the state for JD(U) candidates and helped them win.

Accusing the government of robbing the youth of the country, Lalu said, “Desh mein kya halaat hain? yuva behaal hain rojgaar ke liye aur use ab 2 crore rojgar ke badle 2022 ka sapna bencha jaa rha hai. (Youth is desperate for employment and the government, who had promised to deliver 2 crore jobs, is now selling a dream of prosperous India by 2022).”

Lalu then charged at CM Nitish Kumar for death of over 150 people during recent Bihar floods, accusing him of engineering the floods in the state. Lalu said, “People did not die in floods this year, they were killed. The flood did not happen itself it was engineered, people affected by it know that they (Nitish Kumar) have done scams in the name of building dams.”

Intensifying his attack, Lalu said that the death of innocent people in the floods and the stealing of their mandate will never let Nitish enjoy a sound sleep and he will not have the courage to face the public.

The rally on Sunday witnessed opposition leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Yadav giving their support to RJD after JD(U) severed ties with the grand alliance to shake hands with the NDA to form a new government in the state.

The mega rally comes on a backdrop of an intense CBI probe launched into the alleged involvement of the RJD chief and his family members in a scam related to leasing out railway hotels while he was rail minister.

