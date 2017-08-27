RJD Patna rally: BJP calls Lalu Yadav’s mega show a ‘flop’

Senior leader of BJP Sushil Kumar Modi. (Source: PTI) Senior leader of BJP Sushil Kumar Modi. (Source: PTI)

The BJP today claimed that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s rally here was a “flop”, citing the absence of opposition leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and Arvind Kejriwal from it.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi took a jibe at the RJD initiative on Twitter saying except for Mamata Banerjee, a majority of the leaders who came to attend the rally carried the “former” tag and they would continue to carry it. “Where is Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Arvind Kejriwal and Left (CPM)?” he asked in an another tweet. Lalu had claimed that today’s rally would be a major political show by the opposition parties. Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai too claimed that the rally was a “flop”.

“It was the most flop rally of the RJD so far. It was aconvention of the demoralised RJD workers, which was given thename of rally,” he said in a statement. Rai alleged that the prime motive of the rally was to puta veil on the corruption charges against Lalu and his family. Sushil Modi, a known Lalu baiter, claimed that theturnout at the rally was “not even a 10th of the RJD’sprevious Garib Raila (rally in 2005)…even one half of theGandhi Maidan was not filled today”.

Lalu Prasad Yadav addressing the rally in Gandhi Maidan on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/ @LaluYadav) Lalu Prasad Yadav addressing the rally in Gandhi Maidan on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/ @LaluYadav)

Taking potshots at Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav on Twitter, he said,the RJD leader did not tell even once as to how he became the owner of 26 properties at the age of 26 years. “Lalu Prasad’s family is probably the only one in the country, two generations of which are immersed in corruption,”Modi said in an another tweet.

