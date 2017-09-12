RJD MLA receives Rs 20 lakh extortion phone call

A RJD MLA in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Tuesday claimed to have received a phone call from an anonymous person demanding Rs 20 lakh from him. Faisal Rahman, RJD MLA from Dhaka assembly constituency in East Champaran district said he received the phone call on his mobile number at 9.56 am this morning.

The MLA said the anonymous caller first asked him his name and then asked him to pay extortion money of Rs 20 lakh within a week failing which he (MLA) would have to face dire consequences. The caller also used abusive language against him.

Rahman said he informed the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) about the call and also lodged a complaint with the Dhaka police station.

Confirming the incident, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Sikarahna, Bambam Choudhary said that an FIR has been lodged on the basis of MLA’s complaint. The police are investigating the matter and culprits would soon be arrested, Choudhary added.

