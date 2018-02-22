RJD MLA berates Tejashwi Yadav’s “Nyay Yatra”, showers praise on CM Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Express Photo by Alok Jain) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Express Photo by Alok Jain)

A RJD MLA here today berated the state-wide “Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra” of party leader Tejashwi Yadav as “nautanki” (farce) and showered praise on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the progress witnessed in the state under his rule.

The outbursts of Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, who represents Gaighat in the state assembly, came on a day when Tejashwi Yadav’s “yatra” reached this crucial north Bihar district.

“Nitish Kumar is Vikash Purush under whose leadership Bihar has witnessed tremendous development. He will take the state to new heights of progress”, Yadav told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Taking potshots at Tejashwi Yadav’s “Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra”, he said party supremo Lalu Prasad was “in jail under the provisions enshrined in the Constitution…..Lalu’s innings has ended while the party is busy promoting the family (of Lalu Prasad), ignoring other senior leaders.

As part of his “yatra”, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, today addressed a public meeting at Sarfuddinpur high school that falls in Bochahan assembly constituency, adjacent to Gaighat assembly segment.

Asked whether he was planning to join NDA, Yadav said cryptically “I am with Nitish Kumar on the issue of development. You (media persons) can draw conclusions as to where I am heading towards.”

In reply to a query, he said “I am in the RJD but I believe that Bihar is witnessing development under Nitish Kumar’s leadership and I am with him on this issue.”

He also said that Tejashwi’s “yatra” was “nautanki”, had no meaning and was an exercise aimed at boosting personal image rather than strengthening the party.

While the RJD was quick to dismiss the MLA’s statement as “yet another instance of his erratic behaviour”, the ruling JD(U) said the MLA has “placed a mirror before” the leadership of his own party.

JD(U) spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar, reacting to the episode, told PTI “Maheshwar Yadav has for long been praising the good work done by Nitish Kumar government. His utterances fly in the face of the diatribe launched against the Chief Minister by Lalu Prasad and his family”.

Replying to a query, he said “the JD(U) does not believe in causing disturbances inside other parties. But the Gaighat MLA’s words must have placed a mirror before Tejashwi Yadav. The immature heir apparent was upbeat when Sarfaraz Alam joined the RJD a rcently. Now, his silence is deafening”.

Alam, who resigned from his assembly seat as also the primary membership of JD(U) earlier this month, is contesting by-poll, as RJD candidate, from Araria Lok Sabha seat, which has fallen vacant upon the death of his father Mohammad Taslimuddin.

RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary, however, dismissed Maheshwar Yadav’s remarks as “yet another example of erratic behaviour by an MLA who seems to enjoy holding a contrarian view on everything”.

“When Nitish ditched our party last year and joined hands with the BJP, the MLA had inexplicably praised the Chief Minister but voted as per the party whip. His words can not be taken seriously”, Tiwary added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App