RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad attacks Narendra Modi government over demonetisation 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Slamming the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation, RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh today termed the BJP-led government ‘Jhansaram’ (one who deceives) for making “tall claims” on notes ban as fight against black money “which in truth did not yield any result”. “The government has been a complete failure on demonetisation and is now focusing to make a cashless society. It (govt) is a ‘Jhansaram’ (one who deceives). It has changed the rules 63 times in 62 days with regard to demonetisation.

“This is somewhat like a ‘Tughalqui farman'”… They (BJP govt) have even failed Goebbels in telling lies,” Singh said. He alleged that in order to hide its failure over note ban, the Centre is now “shifting its attention” towards making the country a cashless society.

“The government has failed in its attempt to wipe out black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and terror funding through demonetisation,’ the RJD leader alleged. “In his earlier address, the Prime Minister had promised that difficulties arising out of demonetisation would end after 50 days. But 62 days have passed since the decision was implemented but the common man is still facing hardships especially in withdrawing his/her money,” he alleged.

Singh, who was an Union minister in the UPA-I government, said that he wants to know as to why the government announced that it would impose a fine of 200 per cent apart from tax if anyone deposits more than Rs 2.50 lakh in scrapped currency. By doing so, the government has helped those possessing black money, he claimed. “Note-ban has also put extra burden on banks as they would have to shell out Rs 62,000 crore as interest on huge deposits that have been made post-demonetisation,” Singh claimed.

RJD would hold a massive rally at Gandhi Maidan in March to take forward its fight for poor, farmers, labourers, youths who have been the worst victims of demonetisation, he said at his programme ‘Kaam Ki Baat’ which is a counter to Modi’s ‘Maan ki Baat’. On the setting up of AIIMS in Bihar, which the NDA government had announced in its 2015-16 budget, Singh said the Centre is now putting the condition of providing land by the state government which was not there earlier.