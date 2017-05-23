Prabhunath Singh, RJD leader and Lalu aide, sentenced to life in MLA murder case

Prabhunath Singh was considered a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. Prabhunath Singh was considered a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

A court in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former MP Prabhunath Singh to life imprisonment on Tuesday in the 22-year-old murder case of murder of MLA Ashok Singh.

The court had earlier convicted the senior RJD leader and four-time MP from Maharajganj in north Bihar along with his brothers Dinanath Singh and Ritesh Singh on May 18, sending them to custody.

Ashok Singh, then Janata Dal MLA from Masrakh in north Bihar’s Saran district, was killed at his official residence in Patna on July 3, 1995. After the incident, his wife registered an FIR at Sachivalaya police station in Patna. During the investigation, Prabhunath Singh was named accused in the case. Prabhunath’s relatives Kedar Singh, Ritesh Singh and Sudhir Singh were also found complicit. Reportedly, there was an attack on Ashok Singh before on December 28, 1991.

The Supreme Court in 1997 transferred the case from Patna to Hazaribagh after it was alleged that accused could influence the investigation.

Prabhunath Singh had lost in the last Lok Sabha election from Maharajganj to BJP’s Janardhan Singh Sigriwal. Singh was considered a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

