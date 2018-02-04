RJD leader meets Anand Mohan in jail

RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tewary on Friday met jailed Saharsa leader Anand Mohan in Saharsa jail and fuelled speculation about chances of Mohan’s wife Lovely Anand coming to the RJD fold before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Calling it a personal decision to meet a convicted person, Tewary said, “Let me make it clear: it was solely my decision to meet Anand Mohan. I hold that he is innocent — we have worked together in Samata Party.”

Mohan had earlier been with the Samata Party, Bihar People’s Party and also briefly with the JD(U). He has been serving life sentence in the 1994 case of mob lynching of former Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah.

Tewary said, “I have been in politics for 50 years and…I am sure about my political steps.”

