RJD to move court in a week on new govt in Bihar: Manoj Jha

In happier times: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (R) In happier times: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (R)

The RJD on Sunday said it will move court “within a week” against Bihar governor’s invitation to JD(U)-NDA coalition to form government in the state, and hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for “robbery of the mandate”. “We will knock at the court’s door, and go to the people’s court (‘janata ki adalat’) as well to tell the masses about the kind of politics being played by the two parties –JD(U) and BJP,” RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha said.

The senior RJD leader also challenged Kumar to address a meeting in an area dominated by people from Dalit, Mahadalit and other backward castes, saying “He (Kumar) will face of the wrath of the people.”

“Every mandate has a character and in Bihar it was the Dalits, the minorities and some progressive sections of the upper caste (which had voted for the previous government). Now, with JD(U) breaking the Grand Alliance, the character of that mandate has been dropped,” he said.

“People of Bihar, including the youth, are feeling cheated about this robbery of the mandate they had given for an inclusive Bihar,” Jha said on the on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

The governor’s decision to invite Kumar to form the government with the BJP, he said, was a “blatant violation” of the Supreme Court judgement in the Bommai case. “According to the S R Bommai case judgement, it is mandatory to call the single largest party or electoral bloc first to explore the formation of a government,” he said, adding, “we will move court soon, within a week’s time”.

He said the party will go to ‘janata ki adalat’ (people’s court) and tell them about the “conspiracy” hatched by the BJP. “If one looks at the political journey of Nitish Kumar, it is worse than a Machiavellian character. He spoke of ‘Sangh-mukt’ (RSS-free) India and now he made it a ‘Sangh-yukt’ (Sangh-driven) Bihar.

Attacking Kumar, he said, his political journey also tells us about morality in politics. “We were wrong in believing every word spoken by Nitish, which was just rhetoric. For the last one year, he was playing according to the script of Nagpur, the RSS headquarters,” he said. “But history has a different view than contemporary tv anchors. History looks at in a nuanced manner. And, in the eyes of history, Kumar shall appear as somebody who destroyed, deceived the mandate which was won for building an inclusive Bihar,” Jha said.

Nitish Kumar joined the very people and the philosophy, he pretended to be fighting, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App