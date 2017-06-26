RJD, JD(U) leaders spar after Lalu-Nitish differences surface over NDA’s Presidential candidate

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at a Roza-Iftaar party hosted by the latter in Patna. PTI Photo. Files Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at a Roza-Iftaar party hosted by the latter in Patna. PTI Photo. Files

The second-line RJD and JD(U) leaders are engaged in war of words after differences between Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar came to the fore on supporting the NDA’s Presidential candidate. RJD MLA Bhai Birendra termed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish a “betrayer”. “Koi aesa saga nahi, jise Nitish ne thaga nahi (there is not a single close person who has not been betrayed by Nitish),” he said.

To this, JD(U) chief spokerson Sanjay Singh demanded that the RJD chief take action against Birendra. The JD(U) would not keep quiet, he said. “Hamne chudiyan nahi pehni hai (we are not wearing bangles),” he said. Singh said JD(U) spokespersons had never used “foul language against Lalu Prasad”.

Sources in the RJD and JD(U) said that the relationship between the two alliance partners had hit an all-time low and the RJD was on the backfoot because of tax notices and raids on properties owned by Lalu’s family.

The BJP and the JD(U) have reportedly opened channels of communication with two senior BJP leaders recently hosting a senior JD(U) leader about a fortnight ago. Meanwhile, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “Lalu Prasad says Nitish Kumar is making a historic blunder by deciding not to support Meira Kumar… Nitish is correcting a historical blunder.”

