RJD internal polls held just for show, says party vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad

Former RJD MP from Vaishali, Bihar Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. (File photo) Former RJD MP from Vaishali, Bihar Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. (File photo)

RJD’s national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has targeted the party leadership over the upcoming organisational polls, saying the polls are held just for show. RJD has pre-poned its organisational polls from January 2019 to November 20 this year. Former CM Rabri Devi held a meeting with party functionaries Wednesday and made party leader Jagdanand Singh presiding officer for the polls. Lalu Prasad, who has been RJD’s national president since its inception in 1997, is likely to continue as its chief.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh told reporters Thursday, “Party me sangathan chunav to dikhane ke liye hote hai…Niyam hai, kanoon hai, isliye chunav hota hai (Organisational polls in RJD are only for show. They are held as there are rules in place.” Asked if names for all posts in the party are pre-decided, Singh said: “One may not say it on record but that is the truth”.

Singh’s remark comes at a time when party chief Lalu Prasad and his son and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav are facing a CBI probe in connection with the hotels-for-land case. A senior RJD leader said, “These are tough times for the party and senior leaders like Singh should stand by Lalu Prasad. If he had to say anything, he could have said it at a party forum”.

