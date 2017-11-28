RJD chief Lalu’s security cover down, sons say conspiracy

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition and Lalu’s younger son, said his father had been the BJP’s biggest opponent. “Downgrading of security is nothing but a conspiracy to get rid of my father,” he said. Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition and Lalu’s younger son, said his father had been the BJP’s biggest opponent. “Downgrading of security is nothing but a conspiracy to get rid of my father,” he said.

The security cover of RJD chief Lalu Prasad has been downgraded from Z+ to Z following a recent threat assessment by the Intelligence Bureau. He will no more be guarded by the black cat commandos of the NSG, which only provides Z+ security.

The move drew strong reactions from RJD leaders, with Tej Pratap Yadav saying the move was a “conspiracy to kill” Lalu and threatening to get the Prime Minister’s “skin peeled off”.

“We keep attending sundry functions. Lalu Prasad also attends functions. Downgrading of Lalu Prasad’s security is a conspiracy to kill him. We will give a befitting reply to it. We will get Narendra Modi’s skin peeled off,” said Tej Pratap, former Bihar health minister, on Monday.

Lalu later said, “I have asked him to refrain from using such language, but when a young son hears such news about his father, he would naturally get enraged.” He reiterated that the Centre had foisted false cases against him and his family members, and was now hatching a conspiracy to kill him.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition and Lalu’s younger son, said his father had been the BJP’s biggest opponent. “Downgrading of security is nothing but a conspiracy to get rid of my father,” he said.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted: “Lalu Prasad is feeling threatened after his security was downgraded. Those who threaten others are themselves threatened. Getting security has become a status symbol.”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “… for Lalu’s security, he was safe in Bihar even when the RJD tenure saw over 100 massacres.”

The Z+ CRPF VIP security detail of former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi was also withdrawn, and he will have state police cover now. “I still face security threats, but I have no problem with my security being downgraded. It must have been done after proper intelligence assessment,” Manjhi said.

The Z-category cover of Union minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary has also been scaled down to Y+, entailing less manpower and other paraphernalia, sources said.

West Delhi BJP MP files complaint

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma approached the Delhi Police, demanding that Tej Pratap Yadav be booked for criminal intimidation and defamation for his remarks against the Prime Minister. “Such comments will not be tolerated. Their frustration is now coming out in the open because their corruption shops have been shut down,” Verma said.

