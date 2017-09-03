RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav takes a dig at Nitish Kumar, says one who leaves own people won’t be taken by others

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (ANI photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (ANI photo)

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav took a dig at Janata Dal (United) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday for none of JD(U) MPs getting bumped up to PM Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers in the reshuffle. “They didn’t even get invites (oath ceremony). One who leaves his people won’t be taken in by others. It’s Nitish Kumar’s fate,” Lalu Yadav said to news agency ANI.

There was speculation of JD(U) members getting a place in PM’s council of ministers after Nitish Kumar resigned as the CM of Bihar in July. Hours later, he joined hands with the BJP-led NDA, thus bringing an end to the Grand alliance between JD(U), RJD and Congress. Since then, speculations of JD(U) getting a seat in PM Modi’s Cabinet during the reshuffle kept increasing. Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony, however, proved otherwise.

A fresh set of Ministers were inducted into PM’s Council of Ministers on Sunday. While Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi got promotions as Cabinet Ministers, nine new faces got a place in the Council. These include Shiv Pratap Shukla, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Virendra Kumar, Anant Kumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dr Satyapal Singh and Alphons Kannanthanam.

