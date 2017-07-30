RJD chief Lalu Prasad asks Sharad Yadav to undertake nationwide tour to defeat ‘communal’ forces

RJD Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday appealed to senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav to undertake a nationwide tour to defeat “communal” forces that have fanned out in the country. “The kind of communal atmosphere is prevailing in the country, we desperately need politicians like Sharad Yadav ji who believes in secular fabric of the nation,” he said here.

“I will appeal Sharad ji to undertake a nationwide tour and throw all his energy into defeating the communal forces that have fanned out in the country,” he said. Notably, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had met Sharad Yadav on July 28, the day JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar won the confidence vote in the Bihar assembly.

According to sources, Sharad Yadav did not approve of Nitish Kumar’s move to dump the “grand alliance” and form a government with BJP in Bihar. The former JD(U) president is also said to be “upset” over not being taken into “confidence” by the chief minister before he decided to align with the BJP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App