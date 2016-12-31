RJD chief Lalu Prasad asks PM 22 questions on demonetisation

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday posed a set of 22 questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding demonetisation and its effects on the economy. “How much black money has been caught so far and how much black money had been brought from abroad because of this drive?” Lalu asked Modi. He also asked about the extent to which the Indian economy had been affected because of the note ban, and the deadline by which the poor would get Rs 15 lakh in their accounts.

“There had been a surge of deposits of about Rs 3 lakh crore in the three months before demonetisation. Can you tell us the names of such account holders, especially those who deposited over Rs 25 lakh?” said Lalu.

“Have you assessed how much of the labour force would be affected because of demonetisation in the organised and unorganised sectors? How are you going to address the negative impact of demonetisation on agriculture? How much time will the small and medium scale industry take to recover?” Lalu said.

He has planned to travel across Bihar to build momentum on his attack on the Centre.