JD(U) leader KC Tyagi hints Sharad Yadav might lose Rajya Sabha membership for anti-party activity

The JD(U) on Sunday said that it will write to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu seeking disqualification of its rebel leader Sharad Yadav, who attended the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led ‘BJP bhagao, desh bachao’ rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna defying the party’s directive against it. Rajya Sabha MP KC Tyagi criticised Yadav for participating in the rally. He said, “By attending today’s rally he (Sharad Yadav) has created a problem for his membership, will soon apprise RS Chairman.”

KC Tyagi also said that according to the law, Sharad Yadav might lose his Rajya Sabha membership for anti-party activity. He said Yadav was already informed that if he will take part in the rally, it will be considered as a voluntarily withdrawal from the party (JD-U). He said, “According to 10th schedule, on doing this he will lose his Rajya Sabha membership as well. Had informed him this would be seen as antiparty activity & mean that he has left party himself.”

On Friday, KC Tyagi in a letter had stated that the RJD is organising the rally against the JD(U) to cover up allegations of corruption faced by Lalu and his family members. He cited the examples of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and Upendra Kushwaha, who were disqualified on this ground.

Earlier in the day, the rebel JD(U) leader claimed that he has received threat letter warning him against interfering in Bihar politics. According to him, the letter warned him from speaking against the Bihar government and Hindu interests else he will have to face the consequences. However, when asked about JD(U) warning him of action if he participated in the rally, Sharad Yadav refused to comment. “I have nothing to say,” he said. Yadav addresed the rally and said that, “The entire country will be united against BJP. Earlier it was rally of RJD but now it has become a rally of Mahagatbandhan (grand alliance) to save the country.”

