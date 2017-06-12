Rizwanur Rahman case: HC rejects Ashok Todi’s plea for dismissal of charges

Calcutta High Court Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected the pleas of industrialist Ashok Todi and three others seeking the dismissal of charges against them in connection with a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of computer graphics teacher Rizwanur Rahman.

Rizwanur, who had married Todi’s daughter, was found dead in 2007 by a railway track after he had allegedly been pressured by his wife’s family and some police officials to annul their marriage.

Apart from Todi, pleas were filed by his brother Pradip, relative Anil Saraogi and Rizwanur’s family friend Syed Mohiuddin. They had all been charged with abetment to suicide, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

Justice Siddhartha Chattopadhyay rejected their prayers and also disposed of a plea by the CBI for adding the charge of abetment to suicide against then DCP (detective department) Ajay Kumar. He observed that during course of the hearings, the trial court could add the charge if it wished to.

Justice Chattopadhyay further said observations made by the court during the hearing of the applications would not influence the trial court proceedings.

Apart from Kumar, two other Kolkata Police officials -Sukanti Chakraborty and Krishnendu Das – have also been accused of involvement in the case.

The death of Rizwanur on September 21, 2007, led to a political and social furore in West Bengal. The investigation into the death was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court following a plea by Rizwanur’s mother who said a state investigating agency might not be impartial while probing accusations against another state force, that is, the Kolkata Police.

