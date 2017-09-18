Ritabrata Bandopadhyay’s expulsion: ‘Party tried its best to help him rectify but failed’

Ritabrata Bandopadhyay (File) Ritabrata Bandopadhyay (File)

The CPM on Sunday published a report on its website regarding why it expelled its Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee last week. The report, On Expulsion of Ritabrata Bandopadhyay written by party Bengal unit secretary Surjyakanta Mishra, revealed that there were four major allegations against Banerjee.

“The allegations were: 1) continuous leakage of internal party matters and discussions to the media; 2) moral degeneration in relation to women. 3) serious inconsistencies between his income and expenditure; 4) lavish life-style incompatible with the member of the Party. The Party State Committee meeting held on 1 and 2nd June had resolved to constitute a 3-member enquiry commission to investigate four serious allegations against him. Under the provision of the Party Constitution he was suspended from the primary membership of the Party for 3 months till the enquiry was completed,” the report said. The report also revealed that the enquiry committee had found him guilty and Banerjee was given a “charge-sheet” by the party.

“His reply to the charge-sheet was considered to be totally unfounded. Repeatedly, the Party tried its best to help him rectify but failed. He has refused to rectify himself and persistently continued to malign the image of the Party by various means. In accordance with the Commission’s findings the State Committee has decided to take penal measures against him on 7th and 8th August meeting and informed the matter to Central Committee. Although he deserved stringent punishment it was not extended considering certain aspects including with the hope of saving him as a last resort so that he could be able to maintain party life,” the report said.

The party also revealed the decision to expel him from the party was taken following his explosive interview with a Bengali news channel where he had criticised party’s Politburo members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and Mohammad Salim.

“Instead of complying with the party discipline, he resorted to malign the Party publicly with the help of a section of a media including an organised interview in a TV channel on 11th September where he ridiculously raised personal and political differences in the Party in tune with the tirade of the enemies of the party and which are not only unfounded but shop-soiled stories of the inimical forces. Considering his grave anti-party and anti-communist role, the State Secretariat of the party has taken the decision of summarily expelling him from the primary membership of the party on September 13,” the report said.

