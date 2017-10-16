Risky for exchequer, but MSP scheme for farmers will be launched, says Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Chouhan said the scheme will double the income of farmers in the next five years. Photo for representation Shivraj Chouhan said the scheme will double the income of farmers in the next five years. Photo for representation

Ahead of Madhya Pradesh’s launch of the Bhawantar Bhugtan scheme for farmers, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday the project might be “risky” for the state exchequer, which would have to shell out a huge amount of money, but the government would go ahead with it.

The scheme will ensure that farmers get minimum support price (MSP) for their yield. “In case the farmers get less price in the market than the MSP, the rest of the amount will be paid by the government,” he said. Citing an example, Chouhan said if MSP of pulses was Rs 5,025 per quintal, but a farmer had to sell it for Rs 3,500 in the market, the government would pay the remaining Rs 1,525 to him.

The BJP leader claimed that the project was the first such in the country to ensure that farmers get MSP for their produce. “It will be a pilot for a national-level project,” he said.

He said to ensure transparency in the process, a model price would be decided on the basis of the average of the market price of the crop in the last two months in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Also, the maximum production of the crop per hectare in the region would be considered, the Chief Minister said.

“As the government is going to a pay huge amount to the farmers to ensure that they don’t face losses and agriculture remains a profitable profession, it may be risky for the state exchequer but the state will go ahead with it to double farmer’s income in the next five years,” he said.

