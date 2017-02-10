Rising unemployment powder keg: P Chidambaram

Chidambaram at Parliament. Source: Renuka Puri. Chidambaram at Parliament. Source: Renuka Puri.

FORMER FINANCE Minister P Chidambaram Thursday tore into the government, arguing that it has presented a disappointing Budget, which had no “overarching vision and goal.” He argued that the 37-page, 184-paragraph document had no strategy to create new jobs and warned that India was sitting on a “powder keg” because of mounting unemployment. All it needs is a spark to explode, he said.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on the Budget, Chidambaram said that the government was neither on the path of fiscal prudence nor on the path of wise Budget management. While the Budget “contracts government expenditure”, the government has done nothing, like slashing indirect taxes, to boost demand, he said, adding that private investment was not forthcoming, either.

“This Budget is a demonstrable failure of economic management. It will not take the country forward. It will not lift people out of poverty… And believe me…the young people are waiting for jobs and job opportunities. They are the ones who are deeply disappointed, deeply offended by this listless, directionless budget,” he said.

Chidambaram also spoke about Jallikattu protests in Chennai to argue that there was considerable “angst” among the youth. He said most of the people who converged at Marina beach were urban youth who may not have seen a Jallikattu in their lives. “But, they all converged there because each one has a different concern, a different anxiety and a different angst. And, the most vocal angst and anger is about jobs. There are simply no jobs created,” he said.

“There is serious concern among families about the future… There are simply no jobs…Tell me one strategy in the Budget, which will create jobs. On the contrary, what you have done is destroyed jobs. If this mounting unemployment continues, then it is like a powder keg and all it requires is a spark. This powder keg is not good for India,” he said.