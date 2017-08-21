Rising number of passengers skip Goa Tejas Express food

Tejas Express (Express) Tejas Express (Express)

THE TEJAS EXPRESS, a premium train from Mumbai to Karmali in Goa, has witnessed a rising trend since June of passengers opting not to take meals onboard the train. Figures reveal that an increasing number of passengers prefer to not eat the food served onboard the premium luxury train especially since the Railway made it an optional add-on payable service.

The food service on the train came under criticism when passengers complained that they were not satisfied with the quality of food. The Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) later tried to introduce changes in the menu with the most recent being serving modaks ahead of Ganeshotsav. However, official figures received from the Railways indicate that though the majority of passengers do eat the offered meals during the nine-hour journey in monsoon, the number of those opting out of the meal is growing. While June and July recorded close to 16 per cent of total passengers not opting for meals, the percentage has increased to 20 in August.

Frequent passengers blame it on the negative image of railway food created in the recent days. “The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report painted a very negative image of the food being served on trains. Certain incidents including that of a lizard being found in biryani would have taken regular commuters by shock. This could be making many cautious about what to eat,” Raj Bhavsar, a passenger on the Tejas Express, said.

While many believe that the variety of meals served is much better than on other premium trains in the country, maintaining hygiene and wearing gloves while serving could be introduced, they said. “Passengers inside a premium train like Tejas would prefer quality over the cost at which the food is getting served. If factors such as cleanliness of pantry car and packaging, frequent schedules of pest control in the pantry cars and most importantly the food’s freshness is accounted for on a daily basis, they would trust the food quality better,” Himanshu Siloiya, another passenger, added.

Since August, passengers on premium trains such as the Rajdhani and Shatabdi have been offered the option of not excluding the meals. “We are aiming at hiring a new contractor after monsoon for serving food on Tejas. We have introduced more options in the menu and ensured care is taken in its service so that passengers are happy with the food served,” a senior IRCTC official said.

“The railways have now offered them a choice. Other passengers have a choice to book e-catering services from famous food outlets from our website or booking application. A good share of passengers do prefer to eat pantry served food when inside the train as the same is required in a long journey,” the official added.

