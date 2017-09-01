Rise in ATM frauds needs greater vigilance

After completion of transaction, ensure that the welcome screen is displayed on ATM screen After completion of transaction, ensure that the welcome screen is displayed on ATM screen

ATM-related frauds have been on the rise with growing instances linked to malware attacks, keypad jamming, card skimming and card swapping, among others. A report released by US-based data analytics firm FICO said that in US, the compromises of ATMs and point-of-sale (PoS) devices rose 21 per cent in the first six months of 2017, compared with the year-ago period. It said the compromised cards rose 39 per cent.

In 2016, several banks in India including State Bank of India were also hit by a malware. While the bank blocked close to 6 lakh debit cards following the security breach in a non-SBI ATM network, several other banks also admitted being hit by similar cyber attacks. The result was that banks were forced to either replace or request users to change the security codes of as many as 3.2 million debit cards.

While customers can’t do much in case of a malware attack, they need to be careful while using their cards in order to safeguard their interest. FICO points out that the pattern of frauds have been changing frequently and therefore it only calls for customers to be vigilant. “The rate of fraud pattern changes has accelerated in the last 24 months, requiring us to continuously adapt our predictive analytics to stay on top of this criminal behavior…. We have introduced new AI technology into our FICO Falcon Fraud Manager platform, which protects most of the payment cards in the US,” said T J Horan, vice-president, who oversees FICO’s fraud solutions.

Security tips

* If an ATM looks odd, or your card doesn’t enter the machine smoothly, consider going somewhere else for your cash

* Never approach an ATM if anyone is lingering nearby. Never engage in conversations with others around an ATM

* If your plastic card is captured inside of an ATM, call your card issuer immediately to report this. Sometimes you may think that your card was captured by the ATM, when in reality it was later retrieved by a criminal who staged its capture. Either way, you will need to arrange for a replacement as soon as possible

* Ask your card issuer for a new card number if you suspect that your payment card may have been compromised at a merchant, restaurant or ATM

* It is important to change both your card number and the PIN whenever you experience a potential theft of your personal information

* Check your card transactions frequently, using online banking and your monthly statement

* Ask your card provider if they offer account alert technology that will deliver SMS text communications or emails to you in the event that fraudulent activity is suspected on your payment card

* Update your address and contact information for every card you have, so that you can be reached if there is ever a critical situation that requires your immediate attention

* After completion of transaction, ensure that the welcome screen is displayed on ATM screen.

* Do not allow the card to go out of your sight when making a payment. Avoid speaking on the mobile phone while you are transacting ENS

