Rioting charges: FIR lodged against BJP MP, others in Uttar Pradesh

AN FIR has been lodged against BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and others on Sunday for allegedly demolishing a boundary wall, which was being contructed around a land, in an attempt to grab the property in Cantonment police station area in Gorakhpur district.

The accused have been booked under charges, including rioting, criminal trespass and conspiracy.

Paswan is an MP from Bansgaon constituency in Gorakhpur.

An FIR against 12 named persons, including Paswan, and 15-20 unidentified persons, has been lodged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offences committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 427(mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees ), 447 (criminal trespass) and 120B (conspiracy), said Pathak.

Contacted, Paswan denied the charges against him. “I am shocked to find my name in the FIR. Police should have conducted an inquiry before lodging the case. I was not present at the spot,” he claimed.

