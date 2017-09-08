Riot cases: Sadhvi Prachi’s plea for traveling abroad rejected

Sadhvi Prachi. (File Photo) Sadhvi Prachi. (File Photo)

A court here on Friday rejected a plea by firebrand Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi, an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, seeking permission to travel abroad, saying charges have not been framed against her yet. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Madhu Gupta rejected Sadhvi’s plea and directed her to appear in person before the court on November 28 for framing of charges.

In the plea filed through her lawyer, Sadhvi had pleaded she be allowed to get her passport renewed to travel abroad. She has, however, not mentioned where she wanted to travel.

The court rejected the plea, saying charges against Sadhvi have not yet been framed even after four years due to the non-appearance of her, and other accused. The public prosecutor opposed the plea saying Sadhvi was among 40 accused who allegedly incited violence through their speeches.

According to the prosecution, it is alleged the accused participated at Nangla Madore Mahapanchayat meeting in August 2013 and stoked violence. The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September of 2013 had left more than 60 people dead and over 40,000 displaced.

