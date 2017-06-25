Rina Mitra, J-K Governor Vohra discuss internal security, LoC situation

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra

Rina Mitra, special secretary, Department of Internal Security, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra in Srinagar and discussed internal security and safeguarding of the Line of Control (LoC) in the state.

Mitra, accompanied by Gyanesh Kumar, joint secretary (J-K), MHA, met Vohra at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, an official spokesman said. He said the governor discussed with Mitra a range of issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order, internal security and the safeguarding of International Border, the LoC and the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

They also discussed the increasing infiltration attempts and growing incidence of terrorism in the valley, continuing attacks on the state police personnel and the most worrying consequences following the involvement of the youth and the students in agitational activities, the spokesman said. He said they also discussed the security arrangements for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra, commencing on June 29.

