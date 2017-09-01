RIMS superintendent digs in heels after being shunted out by govt

The medical superintendent of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, whose removal has been ordered following reports of several children’s deaths, has indicated he may not leave easily. There have been reports that 200 children died in two months in Ranchi’s biggest referral hospital but no official release has linked medical superintendent Dr S K Chowdhary’s transfer with the deaths.

Chowdhary said he has asked for the conditions mentioned in the removal letter to be fulfilled for him to be able to leave his post. “As of now, I am the MS. The letter seeking my removal says I should be transferred to a post that is equivalent to that of MS. There is no such post available. If I don’t get an equivalent post, I would not get my salary, as it would be considered a break in service. Therefore, I have written back (to the government) clarifying my position,” Chowdhary said.

Despite repeated efforts, Additional Chief Secretary (health) Sudhir Tripathi could not be reached for the government’s version on the matter. A section of RIMS teachers also held a protest and demanded that government provide adequate infrastructure to RIMS for it to be able to perform. “Under the circumstances, we need another RIMS in terms of manpower etc to be able to perform,” said Dr Prabhat Kumar, one of the protesting teachers.

The issue of the children’s deaths was raised by the Congress a couple of days ago in connection with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur where 52 children reportedly died in over 30 days.

RIMS and the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital attributed the deaths to lack of infrastructure, staff and pressure, as lakhs of patients from across the region depend on these hospitals for treatment.

