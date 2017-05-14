Kiren Rijiju inaugurates 107-ft-high Tricolour at Wagah border

Kiren Rijiju at Wagah border on Saturday. Rana Simranjit Singh Kiren Rijiju at Wagah border on Saturday. Rana Simranjit Singh

Around 100 metres from the country’s tallest Tricolour hoisted at a height of 355 feet, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a 107-foot-high Tricolour installed by Land Ports Authority of India at the Integrated Check Post at Attari (ICP) on Wagha border Saturday. The 355-foot-high Tricolour, which was installed by Improvement Trust Amritsar earlier this year, has been in the news recently because of damage caused to it by high-velocity winds which necessitated frequent replacement.

Another 170-foot-high Tricolour installed by the Trust at Aand Park of Amritsar in September 2015 had to be removed due to similar problems. The newest flag is of much less height compared to the other two flags, but still, it has authorities concerned after they were asked by the minister to maintain it properly. The new Tricolour is 40X30 ft in size.

“I have asked officials to properly maintain it and they will,” said Rijiju. Sukhdev Singh, manager of Land Ports Authority of India, said, “We have only one land port in western India at Wagha. We have installed Tricolours at our five other ports in eastern India. So we wanted to have one at our only western port too.”

“It is a proud moment for us. Different agencies have been working at ICP. The flag will motivate them to work with more zeal. I have told officials to keep it hoisted,” Rijiju said.

The minister also inaugurated new digital CCTV camera at ICP and said much awaited full truck scanners would be installed soon at ICP. “I have already expressed my unhappiness over the delay in project. There were some issues with tendering and now it has been solved. Scanners will be installed soon,” said Rijiju.

