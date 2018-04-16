Rights of SC/STs, minorities absolutely safe under Modi govt: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Express Photo/File) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Express Photo/File)

The rights of the backwards, SC/STs and minorities are “absolutely safe” under the Modi government, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday. Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi also said that there was a war that was on between those working with commitment towards the nation’s progress and those having a “feudal mindset”. He said such a mindset would be defeated by the Modi government.

“The rights of backwards, SC/STs, minorities and other weaker sections are absolutely safe and secure under the the Modi government,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, the minister said that some out of power people, with a “midnight political conspiracy” and “legacy of corruption”, were against the development agenda. Naqvi said the government would not allow such people to succeed.

The statement did not elaborate on his “midnight political conspiracy” remark, but it comes days after Congress President Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march in the national capital to protest the Kathua and Unnao rape cases.

Naqvi made the remarks while inaugurating several developmental works by the Rampur zila panchayat. The minister’s comments come in the wake of Dalit organisations, earlier this month, protesting a Supreme Court verdict which they said had diluted some provisions of the SC/ST act.

Naqvi claimed that the government has done “record works” for the socio-economic-educational development of the weaker sections of the society during the last four years.

“Security and rights given to SC/STs and minorities in the Constitution of the country will not be allowed to weaken in any manner. Also, the government has taken measures to provide constitutional security to the empowerment of the backward classes,” Naqvi said.

He accused the Congress and its allies of working with a “feudal mindset” at a time when the prime minister was committed towards inclusive growth. “The government will not allow any disruptive, divisive, undemocratic and anti-development politics to dominate our commitment to inclusive growth,” he said.

Naqvi also alleged that the opposition parties were “unable to digest” the nation’s all round progress.

Without naming any party or person, he also said that it was the “nefarious design” of “some vested interests” to create a rift in the country in the name of religion, caste, region and language.

Naqvi claimed that some are engaged in a “conspiracy” to disturb the “atmosphere of trust and development” created by Modi among all sections of the society. “The prime minister is a man of strong commitment to inclusive growth. Every negative act and conspiracy against the agenda of development will be defeated,” the minister said.

