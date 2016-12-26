Rights Commission seeks report on those blinded in Kashmir unrest

An X-ray sheet shows pellet injuries on Insha Malik, 14, as a relative sits by her hospital bed in Srinagar. (Source: AP) An X-ray sheet shows pellet injuries on Insha Malik, 14, as a relative sits by her hospital bed in Srinagar. (Source: AP)

Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners to submit reports about those blinded during the summer unrest in the valley. “Taking suo-moto cognizance of a report published in a section of the press, Chairperson SHRC Justice (retd) Bilal Nazki directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the 10 districts of Kashmir to submit a detailed report of all the victims who have sustained eye injuries during the recent disturbances in the valley,” an official spokesman said in Jammu.

He said Justice Nazki has directed the Deputy Commissioners to include details of victims, date and place of injury, extent of injury, treatment given and compensation paid to them.

The Chairperson has asked for the report to be submitted to the Commission by or before 3 February 2017. The SHRC has further said that the citizens and victims may also approach the Commission with useful information on their own, the spokesman added.

Hundreds of people suffered eye injuries, including blinding in some cases, due to use of pellet guns during the five-month unrest in Kashmir following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces in July this year.