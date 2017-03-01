Right wing bodies demonstrate against LDF govt in Kerala

RSS, BJP and other right wing organisations Wednesday demonstrated in Kerala against the CPI(M) led LDF government in Kerala, holding it responsible for the killing a number of workers of such organisations.

Hundreds of workers have been killed ever since the Communist government came to power in Kerala in 2016, RSS Jamshedpur unit Secretary Alok Kumar Pathak claimed. Alleging that the killings took place under the patronage of the Kerala Government, Pathak claimed that the cadres were killed only for following ideology of RSS and BJP.

The outfits demanded stringent action against the perpetrators of the killings and immediate dismissal of Kerala government. Meanwhile, road traffic was disrupted due to the demonstration.