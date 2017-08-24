Top stories: Supreme Court makes right to privacy fundamental, Ram Rahim Singh verdict tomorrow

Right to privacy ruling: A nine-judge bench of the constitution bench unanimously held that right to privacy is a guaranteed fundamental right. Right to privacy ruling: A nine-judge bench of the constitution bench unanimously held that right to privacy is a guaranteed fundamental right.

Supreme Court bench unanimously holds privacy as a fundamental right

In a landmark verdict on Thursday, the nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court unanimously held that right to privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. “Privacy intrinsic to freedom of life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of Constitution,” the nine-judge bench observed. Reading out the judgment, Chief Justice of India Justice Khekar overruled the apex court’s previous judgments in two cases where it had held that right to privacy was not protected by Constitution.



Ram Rahim rape case verdict: Security beefed up in Punjab and Haryna ahead of the judgment

Ram Rahim Singh on Thursday said that he will appear in person before the Panchkula court on Friday for the verdict in the sexual exploitation case against him. More than 15,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Punjab and Haryana ahead of the verdict. Punjab Government has also declared a holiday on August 25 for all the offices, boards, corporations, agencies, and public sector organizations. The major bus routes to neighbouring states will also be suspended from Thursday midnight till Friday.

Three suspected dacoits, including a key member of the gang of dacoity Babli Kol have already been arrested.

Chitrkoot encounter: Dacoits kill sub-inspector, injure another; Special Task Force kept on high alert

A police sub-inspecter has been killed and another suffered gunshot injury in an encounter with decioits in Chitrakoot district of Bundelkhand region. Three suspected dacoits, including a key member of the gang of dacoity Babli Kol have already been arrested. “The encounter is taking place with the gang of dacoit Babli Kol. His is the only gang that has remained active in the area. We have arrested three dacoits. Another sub-inspector has also suffered gunshot wound in the lower part of his body,” SN Sabat, ADG(Allahabad Zone) said. Uttar Pradesh Police has also declared a reward on Babli Kol.

The 211-page document also calls for strengthening and streamlining regulatory structure governing sustainability of environment.

India can achieve over 8 per cent growth in 2-3 years: Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog said that India has good prospects of achieving over over 8 per cent growth within 2-3 years. In its ‘Three Year Action Agenda, 2017-18 to 2019-20, the government think tank has come up with a detailed plan for reforms in various sectors like economy, judiciary, regulatory structure and social. It said, “Indeed, there are good prospects that we will return to 8 per cent plus growth trajectory in another 2-3 years if not sooner. Therefore, the chances of massive cut in the poverty rate in the upcoming decade are excellent.” In 2016-17, India’s economic growth has slowed to 7.1 per cent. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is scheduled to release the growth number for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal on August 31.



Sidharth Malhotra on Jacqueline Fernandez’s pole dance: I was longing for more

A Gentleman starrer Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernande in an interview with indianexpress.com while explaining the movie title said “Jacqueline is the hot and sundar. I come in the susheel part. And I think our directors are very risky. First of all, we are all a true ‘A Gentleman’ and then we have these three aspects to the film as well.” Directed by Raj and DK, A Gentleman has already grabbed attention for its catchy tagline – Sundar, Susheel, Risky. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in a double role in the movie.



Judwaa 2 song Chalti Hai Kya teaser: Varun Dhawan recreates Salman Khan act giving nostalgia to every 90s kid

Varun has shared the teaser video of the revamped version of the song ‘Chalti Hai Kya’ which will be a part of the remake Judwaa 2 helmed by David Dhawan. Though Varun, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu can’t match up to Salman and Karisma, the trio has given the song their own inimitable touch. The rehashed version by Sandeep Shirodkar has been sung by Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar.

Looks like everything has cooled down between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma

This is what Sunil Grover has to say about long-lost friend Kapil Sharma’s Firangi

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s tiff was a major disappointment for a number of fans, who religiously followed their show on television. And now with the news of them patching things up, audiences have been hoping for them to get back together and begin their laughter riot once again on The Kapil Sharma Show. While that will take time to happen, Sunil Grover has given fans another hint that things have really cooled down between the two.



This ‘unfaithful’ man is all over the Internet, and the hilarious captions will leave you in splits

Funny, weird or unusual, pictures have become fodder for memes nowadays. But, how those images grab attention in the virtual space is often difficult to gauge. Old photos of celebrities or strange candid shots of random strangers, what might become the next big buzz on Twitter is hard to guess. What’s more, the Internet loves stock photos, and time and again, we have seen Netizens picking up on a particular image and turning it into a viral meme.

