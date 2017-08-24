Supreme Court ruling on right to privacy live updates: Nine-judge bench to deliver verdict shortly

Supreme Court ruling on right to privacy live updates: A nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court will decide if Indians have a fundamental right to privacy on Thursday. (File Photo) Supreme Court ruling on right to privacy live updates: A nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court will decide if Indians have a fundamental right to privacy on Thursday. (File Photo)

A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday may decide whether Indians have a fundamental right to privacy, after a five-judge bench hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Aadhaar Act referred the matter to a larger bench.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, comprises of Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, R F Nariman, A M Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, S K Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer. The bench had reserved its verdict on the matter on August 2, after a marathon hearing spread over six days.

The question of whether the right to privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution was first raised in the apex court before a three-judge bench. A batch of petitioners had challenged the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory to benefit from social and welfare schemes. The three-judge bench had referred the case to a larger bench on July 7, which was set up by the CJI. The five-judge Constitution bench had on July 18 decided to refer the matter to a nine-judge bench.

Here are live updates on the Supreme Court’s ruling on right to privacy:

10.15 am: During the course of the hearing, the Supreme Court had at one point sought to know why citizens are wary of sharing personal information with the State, but have no problem in doing so with private companies. Justice D Y Chandrachud had observed, “When someone uses an iPhone or iPad with fingerprint login, their personal details are already in the public realm… Is there something qualitatively different when the State does the same (seek personal information)?”

10.02 am: In an opinion column in The Indian Express, Alok Prasanna Kumar provides a definition of privacy: “Privacy is not only about hiding something or keeping it secret. It is, at its core, the right to be left alone. It doesn’t mean that one is withdrawing from society. It is an expectation that society will not interfere in the choices made by the person so long as they do not cause harm to others. It means that one’s right to eat whatever one chooses, the right to drink what one chooses, the right to love and marry whom one chooses, to wear what one chooses, among others, are rights which the state cannot interfere with.” You can read his entire piece here.

The Bengaluru-based author is a senior resident fellow at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

10.00 am: The Centre, which argued against privacy being a “wholly qualified” fundamental right, had said it would be subject to reasonable restrictions, just like other fundamental rights. Attorney General K K Venugopal said, “Since the right to privacy consists of diverse aspects and is a sub-species of the right to liberty, every aspect of sub-species will not qualify as a fundamental right”. Read more here.

9.55 am: Here are some observations which were made during the marathon six-day hearing: Senior counsel Gopal Subramanium, who argued for declaring privacy a fundamental right, had said, “…privacy was embedded in the expressions liberty and dignity as appearing in the Preamble to the Constitution. Liberty is inalienable… all choices are a part of the exercise of liberty… humans cannot exist without liberty… liberty is heart and soul of the Constitution.”

Senior counsel Soli Sorabjee, who also argued for declaring privacy a fundamental right, had said, “Non-mentioning of privacy rights explicitly in the fundamental rights does not signify it does not exist. It can be deduced from other fundamental rights mentioned in Part III of the Constitution. Freedom of press too was not mentioned but deduced so.”

9.45 am: Ahead of the apex court’s ruling on privacy, here’s a quick look at two existing judgments of the court on privacy. An eight-judge bench in 1954 (M P Sharma case) and six-judge bench in 1962 (Kharak Singh case) ruled that there was no fundamental right to privacy in the Constitution.

In the first case, the aggrieved parties had challenged the constitutional validity of conducting searches and raids on their property and their private records being taken away. But the eight-judge bench ruled: “…a power of search and seizure is, in any system of jurisprudence, an overriding power of the State for the protection of social security and that power is necessarily regulated by law.”

In the second case in 1962, the petitioner challenged the constitutional validity of Chapter XX of the Uttar Pradesh Police Regulations, which allowed authorities to open a “history sheet” against him, despite lack of evidence, and bring him under “surveillance”. The six-judge bench had held that “the right of privacy is not a guaranteed right under our Constitution, and therefore the attempt to ascertain the movements of an individual is merely a manner in which privacy is invaded and is not an infringement of a fundamental right guaranteed in Part III (fundamental rights)”.

Read more: M P Sharma and Kharak Singh: The cases in which SC ruled on privacy

9.30 am: Welcome to our live blog on the Supreme Court’s ruling on the right to privacy where we’ll be tracking all the developments inside and outside court.

