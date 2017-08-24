Right to privacy verdict: It is a major blow to fascist forces, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on privacy being recognised as a fundamental right, intrinsic under Article 21 and part III of the Constitution. He said that the judgment was a setback for “fascist forces.”

“Welcome the SC verdict upholding #RightToPrivacy as an intrinsic part of individual’s liberty, freedom & dignity. A victory for every Indian. SC decision marks a major blow to fascist forces. A sound rejection of the BJP’s ideology of suppression through surveillance,” Gandhi tweeted.

He called the judgment “a sound rejection” of the BJP ideology of ”suppression through surveillance”.

Earlier today, a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said that the right to privacy was “an intrinsic part of the Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and the entire Part III of the Constitution.”

Congress President Sonia Gandhi hailed the verdict and said that it ” heralds a new era for individual rights”. She said, “SC judgment on ‘Fundamental RightToPrivacy’ heralds a new era for individual rights, personal liberty & human dignity. It strikes a blow on the unbridled encroachment & surveillance by the state & its agencies in the life of the common man.”

The verdict came in response to petitions that had challenged the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory for people seeking to benefit from various social welfare schemes.

