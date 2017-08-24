Ministers go into a huddle after Supreme Court ruling on privacy

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma/File) Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)

Soon after the Supreme Court today unanimously ruled that individual privacy is a fundamental right, top ministers went into a huddle to discuss its implications, particularly on the use of the world’s largest biometric ID card programme, Aadhaar. Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Nripendra Misra went to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to discuss the possible ramifications.

While none of them offered any comments, officials said the government will give a structured response. Immediately after the 9-member bench of the Supreme Court gave its ruling, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO, UIDAI, the agency that issues biometric Aadhaar cards, called on Prasad, who then went to meet Jaitley.

Pandey, too, refused to comment on the ruling. A senior government official, asking not to be named, said the verdict “is in line with the government’s view”. He did not elaborate.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App