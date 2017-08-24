Right to privacy judgment: A timeline of the case

The apex court decided on right to privacy as a fundamental right on Thursday. The apex court decided on right to privacy as a fundamental right on Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that right to privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution of India. The Bench of nine judges stated that right to privacy shall be a part of Article 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution.

Here is the timeline of the case:

July 21, 2015: A Bench of Justices J. Chelameswar, S.A. Bobde and C. Nagappan passed an interim order on September 23, 2013, making Aadhaar voluntary. But in 2015 the apex court observed that making Aadhaar mandatory was in violation of the Supreme Court’s order passed in 2013.

July 22, 2015: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, on behalf of the Centre, suggested the Court that a separate bench should hear the issues relating to right to privacy and constitutionality of the UID programme and hence a larger bench should hear the particular contentions.

August 6, 2015: The Supreme Court questioned the Centre’s stand on right to privacy not being a fundamental right. Rohatgi submitted that right to privacy was not explicitly stated in the Constitution as a fundamental right and suggested the court that this matter be heard by a nine-judge bench. Centre relied on previous judgments, which cited that right to privacy was not a fundamental right and informed the court that no other judgment had overruled the same.

August 11, 2015: A Bench of three judges passed an interim order on the Aadhaar-privacy matter and passed three important orders. The Supreme Court made Aadhaar voluntary and removed the mandate to provide an Aadhaar card for availing benefits. The apex court further linked the use of Aadhaar in PDS and LPG distribution and distribution of personal information was made illegal.

October 7, 2015: Despite Centre’s vigorous plea to modify the inerim order, Supreme Court did not agree to link Aadhaar cards with the Digital India initiative and services such as banking and telecom. Justice J. Chelameswar directed Centre to raise its plea to the Constitutional bench when formed.

