Maharashtra: Rift surfaces in panel of farmer leaders

Representational Image/ PTI Photo Representational Image/ PTI Photo

The farmers’ stir in Maharashtra is now seeing growing differences among the 35 organisations that are part of the protest. Cracks in the agitation became evident on Saturday when some members of the new committee opposed the move to meet the government on Sunday. The dissenting members stayed away from the internal meeting that the core committee had called in Mumbai on Saturday to formulate their strategy for Sunday’s meeting.

“Hundreds of farmers were booked during the agitation. The core committee had earlier decided that there would be no talks with the government until the cases were withdrawn. In spite of that, a section of leaders has decided to meet the government,” Dr Giridhar Patil, a dissenting member of the core committee, said. Along with Patil, other members like Anil Dhanwat, Ramchandra Bapu Patil and Dr Budhajirao Mulik did not attend the core committee meeting. However, an online campaign has begun against the dissenting leaders. Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti has said he is ready to step out of the committee if farmers are unhappy with his presence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App