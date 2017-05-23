Rift between IAS officers in Kerala comes to fore

Rift between IAS officers in Kerala came to the fore with two senior officials trading charges against each other.

Agriculture Department Director Biju Prabhakar alleged that his senior official and department principal secretary Raju Narayanaswamy was trying to frame him in vigilance cases.

Prabhakar also said the principal secretary had lost confidence in him and he was going on leave.

Prabhakar said he had asked the Agriculture Minister to relieve him from the department.

Countering Prabhakar, Narayanaswamy alleged that the agriculture department director had sanctioned Rs 2 lakh to meet the expenses of an Israeli national who had come on visiting visa to take part in a training programme of the department.

“The amount was spent without taking necessary permission of the Centre and state government,” Narayanaswamy said, adding, he had called for all files related to it.

