Ride on bullock cart, tea in a tansali, Rahul on Day 1 is the story of ‘people connect’

Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot with the family of Congress leader Pal Ambaliya (left) at Hanjdapar. Express Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot with the family of Congress leader Pal Ambaliya (left) at Hanjdapar. Express

A ride on a bullock cart, tea in a tansali with the family of a Congress leader, and close interaction with villagers and sarpanches — Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi engaged in some symbolism and portrayed himself as an approachable leader before the crowd on the first-day of his Navsarjan Yatra in the politically-crucial Saurashtra region.

Rahul started his three-day roadshow with a visit to Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka and then left for Bhatiya village in Jamnagar district on a bus which was especially brought from Delhi. He was joined in by state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki, party’s Gujarat affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot and other senior leaders like Arjun Modhwadia and Shaktisinh Gohil.

At Bhatiya, a sizeable gathering of Congress workers and locals were waiting for Rahul in the sun. Addressing the crowd by standing at the bus door, the Congress leader evoked good response when he asked if farmers were getting good price for groundnut and if the youths got jobs.

He later got down from the vehicle and shook hands with those in front rows of the crowd.

At Mayur Shaikshanik Sankul, a school complex in the nearby Nandana village, Rahul didn’t sit on a chair and instead chose to stand and address the students. At Hanjdapar village, he rode a bullock cart, sat on a dholiya (a traditional charpoy) and then had tea with the family of Pal Ambaliya, secretary of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

The family served tea to Rahul in tansali — a utensil made of brass and bronze, and used to serve meal on auspicious occasions.

Later interacting with village sarpanches at Vadatara in Khambhaliya, Rahul took a few steps back as a sarpanch became agitated while complaining about the state government’s policies.

While sarpanches were making complaints to the Congress vice-president, power supply to the venue was disrupted and the public addressing system went dead. People laughed off the disruption saying “Vikas gando thayo chhe” (development has gone crazy, a social media campaign mocking the claims of development by the BJP government). Rahul appeared bemused.

Soon, a stereo speaker with amplifier was pulled out of the bus and the Congress leader used it to address the gathering and raised the issue of corruption.

At Milan Chowkadi in Khambhaliya town, a large crowd greeted Rahul. “Kem chho (how are you)?,” Rahul enquired effortlessly in Gujarati to the wild cheers of the partisan crowd.

At Aaradhna Dham near Khambhaliya, he shared a verandah encircling a tree with local villagers. He appeared to have struck a cord with an elderly as they talked animatedly even as senior party leader Paresh Dhanani introduced others to Rahul.

Police had a field day as they halted and diverted vehicular traffic on the busy state highway 25 for smooth movement and hassle-free stopovers for Rahul’s convoy. In Jamnagar city, he drove through the city, waving to people from the bus door and also shaking hands with people at traffic junctions. Almost at all venues, he apologised to people for being late as he was running behind the schedule by about an hour.

