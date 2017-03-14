Rhino horn found in car that met with accident; 3 Manipuri persons killed

Baihata Chariali (Source: Google Maps) Baihata Chariali (Source: Google Maps)

Police on Tuesday recovered a freshly-removed rhino-horn from a car that had met with an accident at Baihata Chariali near here, while three of the four occupants of the car – all said to be from Manipur – have been killed.

“While a car met with an accident at Baihata Chariali early today (Tuesday) in which two persons died on the spot and one on the way to hospital, police recovered a rhino-horn, the butt of a gun and some substance suspected to be drugs. All the four occupants of the car are believed to have hailed from Manipur,” Kamrup SP Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

The car (AS-01-AH-0487) was heading towards Guwahati when it collided with a bus near Baihata Chariali, about 20 kms north of Guwahati, with police and the forest department suspecting that the rhino must have been killed in and around Kaziranga or Orang, both national parks. Police are also trying to track down the owner of the car (a Chevrolet) which has a Guwahati registration number, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Assam forest minister Pramila Rani Brahma said the four persons who were traveling with the rhino horn could be members of an inter-state gang of poachers who had either killed the rhino themselves, or had collected it from the actual poachers.

“Forest officials have already carried out a massive search operation inside Kaziranga and Orang national parks to find out if any rhino was killed in the past 24 hours, but have not found any carcass till Tuesday afternoon. There is possibility of a stray rhino being killed somewhere in some marshland or river-bank outside the two parks,” the minister said.

Both police and forest officials who examined the rhino horn found that it also had lot of flesh attached to it, as also blood stains, making them believe that the rhino was killed in on Monday. “Going by the size and weight of the horn, it looks like being of a young adult rhino,” a forest official said.

Forest minister Brahma meanwhile said forest officials have in recent weeks recovered Chinese-made rubber boats and other items that poachers have used to enter Kaziranga national park through the river. “Poachers have started using the Brahmaputra to enter Kaziranga by boats by flowing with the water so that there was no sound. Guards have also recovered tranquiliser darts and bows and arrows inside Kaziranga recently,” she said.

