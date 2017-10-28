Rhea Pillai says Leander Paes’ lawyer made ‘sexist’ remarks, approaches NCW

“I am making a representation before the National Commission for Women… asking for an observer to be appointed,” read the statement issued by Rhea Pillai. “I am making a representation before the National Commission for Women… asking for an observer to be appointed,” read the statement issued by Rhea Pillai.

FORMER MODEL Rhea Pillai has approached the National Commissioner for Women (NCW), alleging that she had been harassed and humiliated by the “sexist” remarks of lawyer Abad Ponda. Ponda is representing tennis player Leander Paes in a domestic violence case filed by Pillai. The matter is being heard in a Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, Bandra.

Pillai’ statement read: “I am making a representation before the National Commission for Women… asking for an observer to be appointed. I have been cooperating with the court and have complied with all the requirements and presented myself on time every time and on oath replied to all questions and provided all documents. I have been subjected to harassment and humiliation by Abad Ponda, with his sexist insulting comments to me.This is not what I came before the court for. I came here for protection from the court and not to be further insulted by the sexist, derogatory remarks by the lawyer.”

Responding to the allegations, Ponda messaged, “Absolutely false and baseless. It is sad that they are now trying to attack me. The court records everything that transpires during the proceedings. Point out a single sentence or word to show her allegation is correct. She is just, in fact, unable to accept that the truth is being brought out on record. I have been very soft and kind to her throughout.”

Ishwar Nankani, the advocate for Paes, said: “She (Rhea Pillai) made the same allegation before the court prior to starting of the proceedings today (Friday). When asked to point out specifically what she alleged, Rhea failed to do so. The court rejected her allegations and the matter was proceeded with… This is an obvious reaction to the revelation of facts and truth in her cross examination being done by a seasoned and expert cross examiner.”

