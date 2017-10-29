Rhea Pillai-Leander Paes domestic violence case: Proceedings held in-camera

On Friday, the hearing was made partly in-camera at the request of Pillai, as the cross-examination was of a personal nature. On Friday, the hearing was made partly in-camera at the request of Pillai, as the cross-examination was of a personal nature.

The proceedings in the domestic violence case filed by former model Rhea Pillai against tennis player Leander Paes were on Saturday held in-camera before the Bandra Metropolitan Magistate’s court.

On Friday, the hearing was made partly in-camera at the request of Pillai, as the cross-examination was of a personal nature. On Friday, Pillai, who is being represented by Amna Usman, had said that she had approached the National Commission of Women alleging “sexist” remarks by Paes’s lawyer.

Advocate Ishwar Nankani, Paes’s advocate, refuted the allegation calling it an “obvious reaction to revelation of facts and truth” in her cross-examination by advocate Abad Ponda. The hearing will continue on Monday.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App