RGV’s Lakshmi’s NTR biopic plan makes TDP see red

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s plan to make a biopic on former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, the founder of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has raised the hackles of many TDP leaders and his family members. The film’s title — Lakshmi’s NTR — first made members of the late actor-turned-leader’s family bristle at Varma. Lakshmi Parvathi was NTR’s partner before he died in 1996. Although she claims they were married, NTR’s family members refuse to acknowledge it and dismiss her claim as his second wife. NTR’s first wife Basvatarakam died in 1985.

Varma seemed to have added fuel to the fire when he announced that the proposed film was about Lakshmi Parvathi’s influence on NTR and his last days, rather than his career as a legendary actor and politician. He tweeted that the film will “expose all real truths behind the true lies of those who punched his (NTR’s) stomach and stabbed his back’’.

At this, angry TDP leaders alleged that Varma plans to make the film at the behest of opposition YSR Congress Party to defame Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to Varma, who has rubbished the objection to the plan, the film will reveal the “true story” of what had happened in N T Rama Rao’s life towards the end, when his son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu allegedly staged a coup and took control of the party and government. NTR was evicted from the party he had founded in 1985.

Warning Varma against going ahead with the celluloid project, TDP MLC B Rajendra Prasad said, “RGV (as Varma is often called) will not be able to move around freely unless he drops the idea of this film. He must discuss with and get Chandrababu Naidu’s permission if he has to make the film at all.”

A TDP Parliamentarian claimed that Lakshmi Parvathy, who joined YSR Congress, “encouraged RGV to make the film by giving her version of truth in NTR’s life towards the end…as an attempt to defame TDP leaders, especially the chief minister”.

Sources in TDP said that NTR’s son N Balakrishna, a popular actor and TDP MLA from Hindupur, has privately expressed displeasure at the project. Balakrishna refused to comment on the issue.

Lakshmi Parvathi backed Varma’s right to make the film and said he does not require anyone’s permission. “I was NTR’s wife, and Varma requires only my permission,” she said. “He hasn’t spoken with me yet, and I have not given any information to him.”

She said, “If Varma is portraying truth, I have no objection. I believe a film should be made on why and who betrayed a great man like NTR.”

Reacting to statements and threats by TDP leaders, Varma asked whether they own Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to prevent him from doing what he wants to do.

Last year, Varma had made a controversial film on murdered Kapu leader and Congress MLA Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga Rao. Rao’s family had moved court but the film was released in December. In 2010, he had made “Rakhta Charitra’’, based on the life and times of late TDP MLA and faction leader of Rayalaseema, Paritala Ravi.

