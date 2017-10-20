Appreciate Rex Tillerson’s positive evaluation of Indo-US relations, look forward to his visit: India

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had spoken about ‘Defining Our Relationship with India for Next Century” at a conclave a few days back. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had spoken about ‘Defining Our Relationship with India for Next Century” at a conclave a few days back.

India on Friday thanked US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for his positive evaluation of the Indo-US relationship recently in his policy statement. In a statement to news agency ANI, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (on 18 Oct) has made a significant policy statement on India-US relations and its future. We appreciate US Secretary of State Tillerson’s positive evaluation of the relationship and share his optimism about its future directions.”

Tillerson had spoken about ‘Defining Our Relationship with India for Next Century” at a conclave a few days back. The MEA said his statement brought out the various strengths of Indo-US partnership and highlighted our shared commitment to a rule-based international order. “Look forward to welcoming him in India next week for detailed discussions on further strengthening of our partnership,” the MEA statement added. Also Read: Ahead of first South Asia visit, Rex Tillerson aims for stronger defence ties with India amid China’s rise

In this Oct. 5, 2017, photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives for the first meeting of the National Space Council in Chantilly, Va. President Donald Trump challenged Tillerson to “compare IQ tests,” delivering a sharp-edged ribbing that threw a bright spotlight on his seemingly shaky relationship with his top diplomat. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) In this Oct. 5, 2017, photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives for the first meeting of the National Space Council in Chantilly, Va. President Donald Trump challenged Tillerson to “compare IQ tests,” delivering a sharp-edged ribbing that threw a bright spotlight on his seemingly shaky relationship with his top diplomat. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Scheduled to visit New Delhi next week, the former head of ExxonMobil had said the trip could not have come at a more promising time for the US-India partnership. “As you know, this year marks the 70th anniversary of relations between our two countries,” he had said. He highlighted that his relationship with India went back to 1998, when he began working on issues related to India’s energy security and had made many trips to Delhi. Also Read: Donald Trump, Narendra Modi committed to building an ambitious partnership: Rex Tillerson

Tillerson had said the US-India ‘2 plus 2’ dialogue would set the stage for the strengthening of bilateral ties. “We are looking forward to the ‘2 plus 2’ inaugural dialogue with PM Modi and President Trump,” he had said, adding the US and India should work together to maintain “peace and stability” in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Secretary of State also took a dim view of China’s ‘provocative actions’ in the disputed South China Sea when he said, “China’s actions in the South China Sea directly challenge the international law and norms that US and India both stand for.” He also noted that China, while compared to India, had contributed very less to counter terrorism.

