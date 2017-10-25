Rex Tillerson to meet PM Modi, Sushma Swaraj today; Afghanistan on table

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with US Chargé d’Affaires to India MaryKay Loss Carlson in New Delhi Tuesday. (PTI Photo) US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with US Chargé d’Affaires to India MaryKay Loss Carlson in New Delhi Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson landed in Delhi on Tuesday night, a day after he lauded India’s “positive role in the process to achieve a peaceful and stable Afghanistan” and said that America’s view of relationship with India was of strategic importance. This is Tillerson’s first visit to India as Secretary of State. He visited the country before as chief of Exxon Mobil in the past.

Tillerson is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday, and also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before flying back to Washington DC on Thursday morning. On the agenda will be a broad range of issues — from India-Pacific to the Indian subcontinent, mainly related to the stability in Afghanistan. The agenda is broadly similar to what New Delhi discussed with US Defence Secretary James Mattis, who visited India last month. While Tillerson will be keen to push India on North Korea and Iran, New Delhi will be keen to get his assessment of Pakistan’s intent on the crackdown on terrorist groups, specially those targeting India.

Tillerson, before coming to India, had said that “security issues that concern India are concerns of the United States”. This is a significant statement from the US Secretary of State, and New Delhi would want to know how he would “walk the talk” on this aspect. “I think our view of the relationship with India is one that’s of strategic importance not just for this specific region, but in the context of that speech it was about a free and open Indo-Pacific region stretching all the way to —from Japan to India. So it’s a broader relationship,” he said, referring to the speech he gave on India, wherein he had pulled up Pakistan and China. Tillerson made this statement in Kabul, where he met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar on Monday. He emphasised that India could be a very positive influence on creating the right future for Afghanistan.

“We do, though, believe that India has a very important role that India can play in the process to achieve a peaceful, stable Afghanistan as well. They already are providing important economic activity — creating jobs — which is important for the future Afghanistan,” he said. “And we think they — we want to encourage that as well.” Tillerson also slammed Pakistan, citing that there were a number of terror groups that find safe havens in the country. Tillerson, who held talks with senior officials in Pakistan on Tuesday, said the US has made specific requests to Islamabad to undermine the support received by the Taliban and other terrorist organisations in the country.

