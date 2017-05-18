Rewari girls end stir after govt assures to upgrade school

The students of Government High School break their fast and celebrate in Rewari on Wednesday. PTI The students of Government High School break their fast and celebrate in Rewari on Wednesday. PTI

Around 90 students ended their eight-day strike after the Haryana government gave in to their demand — upgrading the government high school at Gothra Tappa Dahina village in Rewari district — on Wednesday. The girls, mostly from classes IX and X, had gone on an indefinite strike, saying they would face harassment and even molestation if they have to travel to Kanwali village to continue their studies at the nearest senior secondary school, which is located 3 km away.

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said at a press conference that a notification has been issued for upgrading the high school and a principal has been deputed for the admission process, which will commence from Thursday.

While Sharma had assured the girls on Monday that the school would be upgraded, they continued the stir. They said it will be called off only when they receive an official assurance from the government. Sharma said that they have decided to relax the rules for the upgrading process after discussion with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the additional chief secretary of the school education department, P K Das.

According to rules, a school needs to have a minimum of 150 students in classes IX and X for it to be upgraded to the senior secondary level, while the high school in Gothra Tappa Dahina village has just 86 students. Officials had earlier said the school could not be upgraded as it did not meet the condition of a minimum of 150 students. With news that the government had issued the formal notification, there were scenes of jubilation among the girls.

“We are happy that our efforts have yielded fruit,” said a student.

