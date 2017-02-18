Rewari: 3 killed, 19 injured in highway accident

The damaged bus and the cargo truck after the collision at NH-8 on Friday. PTI The damaged bus and the cargo truck after the collision at NH-8 on Friday. PTI

THREE PERSONS, including a woman, were killed and 19 others injured in an accident between a container truck and a bus on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 8 near Salhawas village in Rewari district. The injured have been referred to PGIMS for treatment. The accident occurred on Friday afternoon when a private bus from Rajasthan rammed into a canter that was moving ahead of it on the highway. The deceased have been identified as Mohan, a resident of Sangwadi in Rewari, and Haseena, a resident of Delhi. The identity of the second man killed is not known.

A police official said: “According to preliminary inquiry, the bus driver was speeding and rammed into the container truck. Three persons died on the spot. The injured, including the driver of the bus, were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Rewari, and are undergoing treatment.” Among those injured, Hemraj and Rajender Kumar, residents of Jaipur, have been discharged after treatment. Nine people, who have been referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, included Karan Chauhan, a resident of Tankri, Devender of Bihar, Kashish, a resident of Khanwas, Abhishek, a resident of Khanwas and Billu, a resident of Basani.

The remaining four have not been identified. An official spokesperson said the 10 injured persons were admitted to Trauma Centre, Rewari. For information about the injured and those who lost their lives in the accident, the District Administration, Rewari, has released helpline numbers 7056666127, 7056666146 and 9812522168 and telephone numbers 01274-223779, 225246 and 256769.